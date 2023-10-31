Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LPG. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,976.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,743,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

