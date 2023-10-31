Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Dorman Products worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Dorman Products stock traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,193. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

