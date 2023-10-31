Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-1.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$4.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $11.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,193. Dorman Products has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dorman Products by 32.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

