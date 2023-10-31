Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down to $72.76

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.76, but opened at $60.54. Dorman Products shares last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 9,717 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DORM

Dorman Products Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.