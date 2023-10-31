Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $88.24. 605,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

