Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.7 %

BROS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 154,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

