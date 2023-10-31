Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,304 shares of company stock valued at $72,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 111,423.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 262,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

