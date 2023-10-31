e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) were down 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.72 and last traded at $91.86. Approximately 407,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,084,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $162.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 13.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,471 shares of company stock worth $18,382,662 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

