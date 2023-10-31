EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average is $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $188.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

