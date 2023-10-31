Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton updated its Q4 guidance to $2.39-2.49 EPS.

ETN stock opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 1 year low of $146.76 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

