EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SATS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SATS stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

