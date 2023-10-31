Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 189,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 577,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,212. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

EW stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

