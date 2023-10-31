eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. eGain has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.33-$0.35 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at $0.05-$0.07 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. eGain had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EGAN remained flat at $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 0.61. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGAN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eGain by 129.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of eGain by 270.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

