EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on December 1st

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EKF Diagnostics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of EKF opened at GBX 27.73 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.83 million, a P/E ratio of -886.67 and a beta of 0.63. EKF Diagnostics has a one year low of GBX 22.20 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.19.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

