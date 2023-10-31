EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on December 1st

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EKF Diagnostics Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of EKF opened at GBX 27.73 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.83 million, a P/E ratio of -886.67 and a beta of 0.63. EKF Diagnostics has a one year low of GBX 22.20 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.19.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile
