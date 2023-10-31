Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 89,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELBM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of ELBM stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Electra Battery Materials has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.09.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
