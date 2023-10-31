Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 89,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELBM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELBM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Electra Battery Materials by 260.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 216,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELBM stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Electra Battery Materials has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

