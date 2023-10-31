Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 65.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.83.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.25. 662,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,974. The company has a market cap of $528.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

