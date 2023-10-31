Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $565.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.99. The company has a market cap of $537.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

