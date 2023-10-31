Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of EARN opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,347.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.