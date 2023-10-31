Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.