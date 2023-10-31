Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Employers has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $976.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,526,000 after purchasing an additional 109,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

