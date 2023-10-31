Energy Vault (NRGV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Energy Vault has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Energy Vault

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 49,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $148,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,187,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,278,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 79.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 129.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 144.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.