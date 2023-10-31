ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 180,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 314,436 shares.The stock last traded at $32.36 and had previously closed at $32.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

ENI Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ENI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

