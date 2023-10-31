Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.11.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.06 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

