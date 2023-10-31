EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70 to $7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. EnPro Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.70 EPS.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE NPO traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. 21,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average is $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.52. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPO. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 204,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2,539.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 150,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

