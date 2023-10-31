EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Shares Gap Down to $115.04

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.04, but opened at $110.00. EnPro Industries shares last traded at $107.31, with a volume of 6,285 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.52.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries



EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

