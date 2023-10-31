Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Trimmed by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 3.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 2,950,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,940. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

