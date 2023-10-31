EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day moving average of $244.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

