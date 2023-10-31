EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $243.00 at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.23.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $212.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

