Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.44. 95,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,047,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

