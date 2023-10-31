Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.4 %

EQR opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.