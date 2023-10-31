Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,923. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Esperion Therapeutics

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.