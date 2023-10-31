Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.86%.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

