Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.43 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.01.

Euronav Stock Performance

Euronav stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Euronav has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $311.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.08 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Euronav by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 50.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 848,897 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

