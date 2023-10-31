Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 409 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $160,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $8,044,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $438.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.80. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

