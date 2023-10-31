Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $178,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.78.

Shares of MA opened at $374.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $308.60 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.09. The firm has a market cap of $352.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

