Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $122,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.9 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.