Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $82,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.19 and its 200 day moving average is $247.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

