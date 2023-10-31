Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 80.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.04 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.83 and a 200-day moving average of $238.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.