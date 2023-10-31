Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 146,937 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

