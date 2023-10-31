EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,991,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after buying an additional 275,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 949,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 106,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,385,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 358,347 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

