EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 313.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 87.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $69,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.66 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 340,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $8,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,128,128 over the last three months. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

