EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after acquiring an additional 510,516 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

