EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $316.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.99 and a 200-day moving average of $351.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

