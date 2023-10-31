EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after buying an additional 186,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $852.05 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $427.09 and a 52-week high of $940.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $884.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $822.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.89.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

