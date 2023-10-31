EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 316.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 56,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 206,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $173.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.