EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,144,000 after buying an additional 2,933,157 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,951 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

