EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,896,738,000 after purchasing an additional 517,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4,806.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

