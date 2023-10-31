EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,788.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,031.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,860.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,771.32 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,256.96.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

