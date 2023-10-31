EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

