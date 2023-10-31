EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $588.88 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $437.12 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $611.94 and a 200 day moving average of $661.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.